At one of only three locations in the state, Bradshaw Mountain High School hosted local teachers, school board members, parents and students from the Quad Cities for a LOVE rally — Lifting Our Voices for Education — on Feb. 14, Arizona Statehood Day and Valentine’s Day.

About 130 people filled the high school cafeteria on a cold, drizzly day, as did crowds in Tucson and at the state capitol in Phoenix. A little dampness did not dampen the enthusiasm of the audience, noted Rich Adler, president of the Humboldt Unified School District board.

Adler became involved in HUSD parent teacher organizations in 1998 when his son was in kindergarten. “Like any parent, I wanted the best education for my child,” he said.

After serving 14 years on the school board, he said his responsibility has grown much larger. For the past four or five years, he has been looking at education issues across the state, and it’s been a “learning experience,” he said.

“We need to be advocates for public schools, for adequate equitable funding, for teacher’s salaries, for equal education and programming for all students,” Adler said, to cheers and applause.

Aimee Fleming, principal of Lake Valley Elementary School, also encouraged parents to become more engaged in the political process. “My child has been out of school for a while, but I’m still here,” she said. “Every child is our child.”

Years ago, HUSD gifted education teacher Amy Bowser found herself teaching in a classroom next to her former kindergarten teacher in Bullhead City. She has seen many changes in the past 17 years, but one thing remains the same — dedicated teachers. “Teachers have the power to change a mind, change a life,” Bowser said.

Marta Samuelson, PTA treasurer at Abia Judd Elementary School in Prescott, said she has always valued teachers, even though teaching is not her calling. She encouraged parents to take part in finding solutions.

“It’s up to you how much or how little you want to be involved,” Samuelson said.

Participants filled out Valentine postcards with personal stories of the impact of public education on themselves and on their children. Nicky Indicavitch, event organizer with AZSchools Now, sponsor of the event, said she would deliver the cards to representatives at the state capitol.

“The community owes teachers a debt we can never repay. You have an advocate and an ally,” she said. “What you do matters.”

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, HUSD Superintendent Dan Streeter will host a Community Conversation in the Bradshaw Mountain High School Library, 6000 Long Look Drive, off Glassford Hill Road. Streeter will answer any questions of parents or staff. Dinner and babysitters will be provided.

On Friday, March 9, the Northern Arizona PTA will host an Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Forum at 5:30 p.m. at Glassford Hill Middle School, 6901 Panther Path, off Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley.