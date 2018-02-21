NAZ’s Goodwin hits game-winning free throw over Hustle, 120-119

Going to the line with 1.6 seconds left and the game tied, Archie Goodwin converted 1 of 2 free throws to seal the Northern Arizona Suns’ 120-119 win over the Memphis Hustle Wednesday night on the road.

The Hustle had a final attempt to win the game, but Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson slapped the ball away to keep Memphis from getting a shot off as time expired.

The Suns (18-19) entered the post-All-Star break set of games three games back of a playoff spot, so every game down the stretch will be pivotal. The Hustle (15-25) fell to 6-13 at home at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

Danuel House led Northern Arizona with 28 points on 10 of 19 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds and two steals. It marked House’s fifth 20-plus-point game in eight tries with the Suns.

Wednesday’s contest represented a true team win for the Suns, who had seven players score in double figures, including all five starters. Goodwin recorded 23 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals.

In nine starts with Northern Arizona, Goodwin has averaged 21.9 points on 54.6 percent shooting and 7.6 rebounds. The Suns are 6-3 when he starts. Hollis-Jefferson followed with 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals off the bench in 28 minutes.

Alec Peters registered 15 points and five assists, and Lavoy Allen notched his second double-double in his third game with the Suns (12 points and 12 rebounds). Josh Gray added 11 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals, and Mike Young had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Northern Arizona jumped out to a huge lead, dropping 40 points in the first quarter to go up by 15. That lead would grow to 17 before Memphis mounted a comeback. The Hustle outscored the Suns, 33-22, in the second period to pull within four.

A close third quarter yielded an exciting finish. Memphis’ Myke Henry netted 14 points in the final frame to help the Hustle claim a one-point lead with 34.4 seconds left. But Goodwin’s heroics powered the Suns to victory.

Memphis’ Omari Johnson led all scorers with 30 points on 11 of 19 shooting, including 8 of 13 from distance, and pulled down seven rebounds. Johnson’s eight three-pointers were the most converted by a Hustle player in team history.

Henry ended with 26 points and eight rebounds. Marquis Teague notched 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds, but he was also credited with eight turnovers.

The Suns conclude a four-game road trip at the Texas Legends at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Hustle will play host to the Reno Bighorns at noon Saturday.