Prescott Valley in Brief: Free well water testing in Dewey-Humboldt

Free well water testing in Dewey-Humboldt

Responding to an overwhelming demand following the first two rounds of the Well Water Testing Kit Program, the Town of Dewey-Humboldt is offering to residents of the town, who have not previously participated, free testing of drinking water sampling from local resident’s well systems.

While they last (first come, first served), sample bottles can be reserved in advance for pickup at Town Hall from 8 a.m. until noon, Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 21-23. Residents are encouraged to return the filled bottles the same day they are picked up, but they must be returned by noon on Friday, Feb. 23 in order to be transported to Nortest Analytical Laboratories in Flagstaff for testing.

Nortest Laboratories will email the results directly to participating residents when testing is completed.

Drinking water testing includes copper, lead and arsenic.

RSVP to Steven Brown or Beth Evans at 928-632-7362 to reserve your water sample kit, indicating the day you will pick up the kit.

Spaghetti dinner and raffle is Feb. 24

The American Legion Gary Streeter Post 108 Auxiliary, of Prescott Valley, would like to invite members of the community to join us for a special spaghetti dinner which will include a raffle, silent auctions and door prizes from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer, Prescott Valley.



The cost of the dinner is $10 each. The raffle is being held for a military statue and tickets for the raffle can be purchased for $5 each or five for $20. The proceeds from the event will be used to sponsor our candidates to Girl’s State in the summer. To obtain tickets for this event, call 928-759-9385.

Qigong class at library Feb. 24

The Prescott Valley Public Library is hosting a Qigong workshop. Dennis and Gerry will be teaching a Qigong class for all ages and fitness levels. There will be an introduction on Qigong, followed by different flowing forms. There will also be several advanced students there for everyone to watch and follow. The class will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, third-floor Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive.

For more information, call 928-759-3040. This is a free event. No registration required.

Free tax preparation service

Catholic Charities has expanded the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in the Prescott area. Free tax prep services offered by IRS certified volunteers are being held at the Prescott Valley library, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. Appointments are recommended. Call 928-460-9895.

Book clubs meet, discuss

The PVPL Afterthoughts Book Club will start in February by reading and discussing “A Man Called Ove” a novel by Fredrik Backman. The group will meet each month at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday. Book clubs prove that books bring people together and this is a perfect time to join our book club.

On March 27, “The Storied Life of AJ Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin will be discussed.

For February the PVPL Book Club will be reading and discussing “Swing Time” a novel by Zadie Smith. This group meets each month 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday.

The following books will be discussed: March 15 - “The Light Between Oceans” by M. Stedman. April 19 - “Small Great Things” by Jodie Picoult.

Studio Tour puts out call for artists

The Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour is now accepting applications for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5, 6 and 7.

Applications are available on the Studio Tour website: www.PrescottStudioTour.com. If you would like more information, please email: info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the quad-city area: Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer and the surrounding areas.

This is a juried show. The application deadline is April 6. Participation fee is $150 if application is received by the Early Bird deadline of March 16 or $175 if not received until the final deadline of April 6.

Mediums include ceramics; digital art; drawing/pastels; furniture; glass; jewelry; metal; mixed media; acrylic, oil and watercolor painting; photography; printmaking; sculpture; textiles/wearables and woodworking.

If juried into the Tour, artists may choose to be in their own studio, be a host studio for other juried artists, or be included in another host studio.

Last year this free, self-guided tour featured 59 juried artists at 39 private studios throughout the Quad Cities. These artists exhibit locally, nationally and internationally. Photos and information about last year’s Tour can be found on the Studio Tour website.

HUSD parent education workshops

HUSD offers the following parent education workshops during February:

• First Five Years, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Bright Futures Preschool, 6411 N. Robert Road. This workshop is geared towards those raising children younger than 5. The series will give helpful parenting tips on listening and everyday discipline issues. Childcare will be provided.

• Parenting the Love and Logic Way, from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 22, at HUSD Family Resource Center, Room 422, 6411 N. Robert Road. This class is for parents and caregivers of children of all ages. Learn ways to reduce stress, encourage your child to be more responsible and improve communication. Childcare is not available for this workshop.

• Parenting Traumatized Children, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Coyote Springs Elementary Library, 6625 N. Cattletrack Road. This class is designed to provide parents/guardians and anyone who works with children specific structure and behavioral interventions to address the needs of traumatized children. Free childcare is available.

RSVP to Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109 or Kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com.

Daughters of the Confederacy offer scholarship

United Daughters of the Confederacy, Johnny Reb Chapter 2674, has a scholarship award of $500 for female students with a 3.0 GPA. The applicant must be a lineal descendant of a Confederate ancestor. The application deadline is March 1. Contact Kay Harlan, President, at 928-717-7246 for more information.

World Day of Prayer is March 2

World Day of Prayer at 1 p.m. Friday, March 2, is a celebration of prayer and music written by the women of Suriname. Explore topics of climate change, natural disasters and pollution. Light refreshments will be served after the service at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Call 928-772-6366.

Abstract painting and multimedia art class

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive, is offering a four-week class in Abstract Painting and Multimedia, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays in March (March 1, 8, 15 and 22). Learn to utilize music, movement, color and texture to inspire imagery and other artful elements.

Space is limited; registration is required. Register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the Library’s Glassford Hill room. For more information, call 928-759-6189.

Public Library offers money fitness class

From 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, the Money Fitness class will discuss the topic Debt and Credit: Friend or Foe? Seating is limited; registration is required. Register online at pvlib.net, classes, Money Fitness. Contact Carol at 928-759-6193 for more information.

The class will be in the PC Lab of the library, 7401 E Civic Circle Drive.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting March 5

On Monday, March 5, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Joan Carrell. She is a resident expert at Quilt ‘n Sew Quilt Shop and teaches many classes, including the Bag Lady class. She will present a trunk show of her handbags at the meeting. It begins at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), in Prescott Valley. Her presentation at the church is free, and refreshments will also be provided at no charge. For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, Carrell will teach a class on making the Bermuda Bag. The class will be held at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information on the class, call 415-271-5740.

Town seeking volunteers

Board of Adjustment

This is a volunteer position, by appointment of the Town Council, requiring general knowledge of zoning concepts and town codes. Applicants must live and reside within the Town of Prescott Valley. The board interprets and enforces town code, including in regard to zoning. Applications are available at the town manager’s office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Estate planning topic of Feb. 22 talk

“Yours, Mine and Ours” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation, to be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Presenter Chuck Walker of Walker Estate Attorneys will provide legal solutions to estate planning concerns when blended families are involved. He will cover beneficiary designations, deeds, POD, TOD, joint accounts with no formal estate plan, last will and testament and trusts.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.

Jazz, folk music at Cabaret Series

Enjoy a versatile guitarist whose music covers jazz, folk and more in an intimate setting to relax and enjoy his artistry up close. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center’s Cabaret Series brings it all together at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, when Windham Hill alumnus Sean Harkness returns to YCPAC.

A solo artist, composer, teacher and studio musician, Harkness has released six albums, many on the Windham Hill label.

As a staple of New York City’s folk and jazz music scenes, Harkness performs a busy schedule of solo concerts, as well as duets and ensemble tours with Windham Hill alumni like Will Ackerman and Liz Story. In the recording studio, Harkness is a “first-call guitarist” for a distinguished list of jazz, folk and rock artists.

Tickets are $47. For more information and tickets, visit the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, or call 928-776-2000 or 877-928-4253 (toll free) or visit the website www.ycpac.com.