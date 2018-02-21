School shooting threat made by Bradshaw Mountain High student reported to police

A Bradshaw Mountain High School student’s “dark jokes” about shooting up the school and taking his own life have resulted in an investigation and may lead to charges against him, according to a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) news release.

Officers responded to the high school at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, on a report of threats made by a 15-year-old student.

When the officers arrived, the reporting party was identified as a student who had overheard a conversation where the threats were made, according to the news release. While officers gathered information, it was determined that the alleged suspect stated, "I might as well shoot up the school and take out as many people as possible because there is no point in living."

The suspect was interviewed by Prescott Valley Police detectives and admitted to making, “dark jokes,” of that nature but denied any intention of carrying out the threats.

A criminal investigation into this matter is ongoing and potential charges have been submitted to the Yavapai County Juvenile Courts system for review, police said. The student and his parents were provided the assistance of additional resources. The Humboldt Unified School District is conducting an administrative investigation as well.

“The individual who overheard the threat did the right thing and reported it to authorities,” said Jason Kaufman, spokesman for the PVPD. “Police officers would prefer to check out reported activities than respond to a tragedy. Protection from criminal activity is as much the responsibility of citizens as it is the police department.

"Parents, please encourage your children to talk and report any unusual activity or statements they hear in an effort to prevent future tragedy.”