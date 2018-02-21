Student of the Week: Aliisa

Aliisa is one of our amazing Liberty Eagles who is always respectful and leads by example. She takes her time to help other students when she sees a need, enjoys participating in class discussions and is consistently on task.

Aliisa does not like to get behind on school work and takes initiative by emailing her teachers when she is absent and asks for her assignments. She completes the homework while she’s out and makes sure she turns it in as soon as she returns. Talk about dedication!

Aliisa is also a leader and always helps her groups stay on track when they’re working on experiments. She is currently in the drama class during the elective period and was chosen to be one of the play directors. We can always count on Aliisa to do her best and to excel in everything she does. We’re proud of you, Aliisa!

Information provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.