One dead in single-vehicle crash along Highway 69 in Dewey

The lone occupant of a white four-door sedan was found dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Highway 69 in Dewey Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22.

When emergency responders arrived at around 2 p.m., the vehicle was upright in the median about two miles south of Main Street with its driver partially ejected from the front passenger-side window.

A trooper with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it appeared the vehicle was traveling south when it hit the guard rail and somehow ended up in the median.

Southbound Highway 69 remains open, but is restricted to one lane while DPS investigates the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.