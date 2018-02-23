Home burns along Coyote Springs Road in Prescott Valley

Firefighters attempted to save a home along Coyote Springs Road in Prescott Valley Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22. The initial report to 911 dispatch came in at around 3:30 p.m. Dispatch officers relayed to emergency responders that the homeowner said he was soldering when a wall of the home caught on fire. The family made it out safely.

A water tender had to fill a pool for firetrucks to pull from during the house fire. Investigators were on scene late Thursday.