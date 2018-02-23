Josh Gray lifts NAZ Suns past Legends, 135-116

Gray scores 19 in the first, finishes with 42 points

FRISCO, Texas — Josh Gray made his return to the Northern Arizona Suns this week, and in his second game back with the team, he was back to his old ways of dominating the game.

Gray scored a career-high, and new NAZ Suns record, 42 points against the Texas Legends on Friday in the Suns’ 135-116 win in Texas. The Suns (19-19) improved to .500 for the first time since Nov. 20, while the Legends fell to 23-17.

Gray, who recently returned after playing five games for the Phoenix Suns, got off to a scorching start, scoring 19 points in the first quarter. That was also a new team record, surpassing Danuel House’s 18 points in a quarter on Dec. 31 at Memphis.

When it was all said and done, Gray ended the night with 42 points (besting Mike Young’s 41 points on Feb. 2 versus Maine) on 14-of-26 shooting, including 6-of-10 from distance plus 8-of-8 from the free throw line, eight rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block.

This marked Gray’s fifth 30-plus point game of the year, now tied for the sixth most such games in the NBA G League this season.

Entering the night three games back of the playoffs with one month to go, NAZ opened up a 23-point lead in the first quarter, finishing the frame up 15 thanks to 16-of-28 (.571) shooting, including 5-of-10 from deep. The Legends would battle throughout the contest, staying around a nine-point deficit seemingly most of the game. Texas got it to a five-point difference in the third, but the Suns broke it open once again, finishing with a 19-point win.

It wasn’t all Gray for the Suns, however. Multiple guys had solid games, as the team shot 52-of-96 (.542) from the field and 15-of-37 (.405) from the three-point line. The Suns are now 12-1 this season when shooting 50 percent or better from the field.

Archie Goodwin scored 20 or more points for the fourth straight game, finishing with 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson continued his efforts off the bench with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting (3-4 3FG) and five rebounds.

Phoenix Suns’ assignee Davon Reed recorded 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals, playing his first game with the NAZ Suns since Jan. 26. He’s now in his fifth assignment with the team. The Suns are 7-1 when Reed plays.

Danuel House and Lavoy Allen each scored 12 points, with House adding six rebounds and Allen adding seven.

Johnathan Motley led things for Texas with 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds and three assists. Seven others scored in double figures, including Jameel Warney (18 points on 8-fo-13 shooting) and Jalen Jones (16 points).

UP NEXT

The Suns wrapped up a four-game road trip 3-1 and will now play nine of their next 12 games at the Prescott Valley Event Center. They begin that stretch at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, with a matchup against the Austin Spurs.

The Legends play Saturday to finish a back-to-back set against the Salt Lake City Stars.

Information provided by the Northern Arizona Suns.