PV police arrest 16-year-old after reports of disruptive language

Students riding a Humboldt Unified School District bus reported the use of disruptive language from a 16-year-old male student from Bradshaw Mountain High School Friday, Feb. 23.

After an immediate investigation by Prescott Valley Police and school district officials, the teenager was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention facility on two Class 1 misdemeanors.

PVPD Chief Police Bryan Jarrell and HUSD Dan Streeter encourage all parents to tell their children that threats, or alleged threats, are not jokes, and will not be considered as such.

PVPD advises that there is zero tolerance for any language that can be understood as threatening or intimidating to another person. The police and school officials will not overlook any threat or potential school threat. Every incident will be investigated and dealt with accordingly.

Friday’s arrest comes on the heels of a Tuesday, Feb. 20, incident involving remarks by a 15-year-old about shooting up Bradshaw Mountain High School. The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office is reviewing that matter for potential criminal charges.

Students can report suspicious activity, threatening statements, and actions or statements that are out of the ordinary to parents, school officials or the police. Even if students don’t think the activity or statements are significant, they are encouraged to call PVPD at 928-772-9267.

“Those who have reported the numerous threats this week have been doing the right thing,” Chief Jarrell said.