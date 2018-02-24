Plumber accidentally started house fire in Coyote Springs

A family’s home in the Coyote Springs area of Prescott Valley received heavy damage from a fire Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) crews responded to the fire on Mummy View Drive at about 3:30 p.m. As crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the eves of the residence with a fully engulfed attic fire.



The fire was accidentally started by a plumber who was sweating copper pipes in the kitchen area, according to a news release. The fire quickly moved up the interior portion of the walls and into the attic. The occupants all safely evacuated the home.



The home’s exterior walls were built out of straw hay bales with a stucco exterior and drywall interior. This made it difficult for firefighters to access all of the smoldering areas within the walls.

Firefighters spent several hours assisting the occupants in retrieving their personal belongings from the home and extinguishing hot spots and hidden fires that were contained within the walls. The last crew on the scene left at midnight.

Help from the Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Crisis Team volunteers, American Red Cross and Prescott Regional Communications Center helped mitigate the incident.

Information provided by CAFMA Fire Marshal Rick Chase