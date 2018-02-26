Prescott volleyball club takes 1st place at Festival Fiesta Classic in Glendale

The Northern Ace Volleyball Academy 16 Black finished first overall at the Festival Fiesta Classic with a 9-0 record at Cardinal Stadium on Feb. 18 in Glendale. The team is ranked No. 1 in their division for the Arizona Region and is scheduled to compete in the Colorado Crossroads National Qualifier next month.

Local youth chess players participate in Yavapai College tournament

Prescott Chess Club standout Riley Nollet, a fourth grader at Franklin Phonetic, was the top finisher at the Yavapai College Chess Tournament, defeating second-place finisher Jackson Wells from BASIS Prescott. Dallin Cannon, an eighth grader at Mile High Middle School, won first place by defeating Nolen Lofgren, a home-schooled sixth grader. Julian Kimball, a ninth grader from BASIS Prescott, won the high school section with a victory over Minjun Ko from Northpoint Expeditionary Learning Academy. BASIS Prescott won the high school team trophy. Each prize winner received a $20 gift certificate donated by Augie’s Restaurant. Next up for the Prescott Chess Club is the Quads No. 13 on April 7. For more information, contact Tom Green at tagreen@owu.edu.

Youth hockey league signup deadline March 7

Registration is underway for the Prescott Youth Hockey League’s 2018 season and is scheduled for a March 7 deadline. The first participation session is scheduled for March 19, and a season-ending tournament is set for May 23. Once the registration deadline passes, players are placed on a waiting list. Prior to the spring season, an opening ceremony will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 19 at Pioneer Park. For more information, contact Marti Curry at martic@cableone.net or visit prescottyouthhockey.com.

Youth golf players, parents welcome to March 4 meeting

The 2018 PGA Junior League Golf season is around the corner, and the Prescott Golf and Country Club is hosting a meeting Sunday, March 4, for those who want information about it. The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. at 1030 Prescott Country Club Blvd., Dewey. The junior golf season runs March through July and those interested can sign up online at pgajlg.com. For more information, or to RSPV a spot at the March 4 meeting, please contact Ron Hansen at 928-442-6575.

Annual Leprechaun Charity Open at Antelope Hills set for March 17

The ninth annual Leprechaun Charity Open golf tournament is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. The tournament is sponsored by the men’s golf club and benefits Prescott Area Shelter Services. Last year, 156 total golfers participated and raised $3,100. The club hopes to exceed that mark this spring. The event is a four-person scramble format at $55 per golfer, which includes green fees, cart, range balls and a buffet lunch.

There are $2,200 in total prizes for multiple categories and a hole-in-one contest for a new car and raffle prizes. Scheduled tee time March 17 is 9 a.m. Deadline to enter is Friday, March 11. For more information go to leprechauncharityopen.ahmgc.com or contact Joe Gouveia at 928-830-0625.