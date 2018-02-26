Talk centers on water, electric energy part of Big Chino Pumped Storage

The public is invited to an interactive discussion on a potential pumped storage energy project — called Big Chino Pumped Storage — from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 10, at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

Brian Studenka and Andrew Jamieson of ITC Holdings Corp. and ITC consultant Don Pool will speak at the Citizens Water Advocacy Group meeting to discuss using energy storage technology to meet the region’s energy needs.

Southwestern states, including Arizona, are moving toward large-scale solar and wind energy to supplement other forms of energy generation, according to a news release from CWAG. Studenka, Jamieson and Pool will describe how using water from the Big Chino aquifer to store energy and generate electricity could work to the region’s advantage.

For more information, visit BigChinoValleyPumpedStorage.com, call 928-445-4218, or email info@cwagaz.org.