Cash prizes offered in the MatForce Youth Poster Contest

MatForce and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announce the annual MatForce Youth Poster Contest, with many cash prizes and ways to win.



Yavapai County youth, from age 5 to 18, are invited to enter the contest by creating an original poster that depicts an anti-drug message. Winning posters will be used in official MatForce materials, including printed posters, school prevention workbooks, websites, and local or state media releases. Deadline is 3 p.m. April 13.

Two grand prize winners will be selected from the contest’s two main categories: grades K-6 and grades 7-12. Each grand prize winner will receive $250. Additionally, $25 Amazon gift cards will be awarded to the winners in each of seven other age categories. Honorable mention winners will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

YCSO Deputy Scott Reed said, “I believe (this) is a valuable tool in helping kids think about the consequences of drug or alcohol abuse.”

For contest guidelines, visit matforce.org or contact Reed at scott.reed@yavapai.us or 928-777-7253.