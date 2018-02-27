Emergency Notification System to be tested Feb. 28

With this year’s fire season approaching, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is taking the first step to ensure its emergency notification system (known as Code Red) is working properly and reaching everyone who wishes to receive alerts. This is being done by sending out a test alert at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28.

All contacts in the system will be notified with a reminder to register for those who have not done so. The message will also contain information on ‘Ready, Set, Go’ terminology, which YCSO will use in case of a potential evacuation incident, according to a YCSO news release.

“It is important to understand the definition of each term as it provides guidance on what you should do should if the possibility of an evacuation occurs in your neighborhood,” said Dwight D’Evelyn, YCSO spokesperson.

If you have already signed up for Code Red, expect to receive notice on whatever mode of contact you designated to receive messages, D’Evelyn said. This could be by email, text, or voice (a phone call recorded message) depending on what was selected as the primary contact.

If you have not registered and receive the notification, that means your number was obtained from public phone records for use with the system, the release states. In this case, you are encouraged to sign up and register your preferred mode for contact.

If you do not receive notification, you are not registered with the system and are encouraged by YCSO to take the time to sign up at www.ycsoaz.gov by clicking on the Emergency Notification System tab at the top of the homepage. There is also a free Code Red mobile application. This provides location-based alerts to smart phones. Download information for the app can be found at this onsolve.com link.

If you would like to sign up, but do not have access to the internet, YCSO is glad to help you register over the phone. The sheriff’s office can be reached at 928-771-3260, or contact the public information officer at 928-777-7441.

— The Daily Courier