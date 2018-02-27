Newest Yavapai County library opens Feb. 28 in Spring Valley

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the newest Yavapai County library opens to fanfare in Spring Valley in a building adjacent to Mayer High School. The official grand opening celebration kicks off in the high school gym at 1:30 p.m.

The library opens with 1,500 new books, about 100 DVDs, and several computers. The conference room, lined with a bank of floor-to-ceiling cupboards, is separated from the main room by a divider, which offers the perfect place for small community meetings, crafts activities for children, classes, and tutoring sessions, said Ariel Ky, secretary/treasurer of the supportive Friends of the Spring Valley Library organization.

“This library shows the potential of providing a place for people to meet and develop friendships and relationships that will go beyond what comes from just the benefit we get from the books and videos,” said Friends President David Blasco.

In a joint effort between Yavapai College, Yavapai County Free Library District, and Mayer Unified School District, the Spring Valley Library’s hours are adjusted around the school schedule, said Library Coordinator Ted Johnson, formerly assistant director of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. For now, Johnson said, the library will be closed on the weekends.

Johnson will offer a Coffee with the Librarian at 9 a.m. Fridays which also will provide a venue for neighbors to visit with each other. During afterschool hours, board games and coloring will be available as he works around school calendar events.

“This is great for Mayer, Cordes and us to share, collaborate and create a partnership,” he said. In addition, he will try out a story time for young children. “We’ll do what we can to meet the needs of the community.”

Longtime community volunteer Virginia Tallent said an upcoming Friends’ used book sale will go toward establishing art classes.

Mayer High School junior Carla Lozania, who has volunteered her help, said an art program would be a positive activity for students. She also liked the idea of the library hosting tutoring groups after school.

“We used to have to go to Cordes or Mayer to check out books,” she said.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser already has raised about $800. Ky said the library is in need of artwork for the bare walls, some outdoor furniture or picnic tables, and possibly a community garden in the future.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Tom Thurman, who will be speaking at the grand opening ceremonies, said, “I’m so happy when a community is going out of their way to work with governments and schools to improve the lives of adults and children.”

The grand opening ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. in the Mayer High School gym, with speaker Thurman and other dignitaries. The marching band will lead students and community members to the library where a ribbon cutting will take place. The Friends will offer books for sale and serve refreshments.

The Spring Valley Library is the 14th library in the Yavapai County Free Library District, which helps provide branch library services in mostly unincorporated communities. The district also partially supports individual municipal libraries and fully funds the Yavapai Library Network operations, supporting more than 40 public, academic, school and museum libraries in Yavapai County.