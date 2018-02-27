Teen arrested for allegedly making threats at BMMS

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26, and charged with a felony and four misdemeanors after police said he used “threatening language” at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School, according to Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Jason Kaufman.

The Daily Courier does not identify minors accused of crimes.

“In light of recent events, Chief of Police Bryan Jarrell and Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter encourage all parents to tell their children that threats or alleged threats are not jokes, and will not be considered as such,” Kaufman said.

The Prescott Valley Police Department has “zero tolerance for any language that can be understood as threatening or intimidating to another person,” Kaufman added. “No threat, or potential school threat, is being overlooked. Every incident will be investigated and dealt with accordingly.”

Kaufman said Prescott Valley Police have responded to “numerous” calls in the past 10 days where students were overheard making verbal threats to cause harm to others at school, and he said, if a student says anything about planning to bring a weapon to school or harm others, it’s a serious crime, and will result in an arrest.

— Daily Courier