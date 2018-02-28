Corridor Calendar: Week of Feb. 28

Cordes Lakes Community Yard Sale, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Contact Heather at 602-349-8854 to have your name and address on the map at a cost of $2. Inside tables are $10 and outside is $8, but you furnish your own table. Breakfast burritos will be available for $3 and will be delivered to addresses on the map.



Register for the Meals on Wheels National Walk-a-Thon by calling them at 928-632-7511. This will be taking place on Saturday, March 10. Breakfast available at 8 a.m. for a suggested $3 donation. Walk-a-thon starts at 9 a.m. and is about 2 miles through Mayer.

St. Patrick’s Day at Meals on Wheels will be held Friday, March 16, with a “wearin’ of the green.” Serving starts at 11:30 a.m.



Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner will be served at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, on Saturday, March 17. Cost is $7 per person and will have sit-down table service.



The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Cordes Lakes Community Cen-ter on Saturday, March 31, the day before Easter. Hunts will start at 9 a.m. for ages 1 to 3; 9:30 a.m. for ages 4 to 7; and 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 10. There will be a muffin & coffee or juice available for $1.

The Ladies Luncheon will be coming back to Cordes Lakes Community Center on Saturday, April 21. It will start at 11 a.m. but the theme and menu are still in the works. If you have suggestions, drop in at the Event Planning Meeting at 10 a.m. Mondays at the Center and provide your comments.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays/Fridays) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

Peer Tutor is held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after school at the Cordes Lakes Library. Stop in for help or call 928-632-5492 for more information.

A self-paced Sign Language class is available at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.



WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Event Planning Committee (new name, new people, new time) meets at 10 a.m. every Monday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising infor-mation to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Story Time at Cordes Lakes Library is at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday. This is fol-lowed by a movie.



Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, at 7 p.m. Mondays.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Beading is held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.



Knit & Crochet meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and sup-plies, help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds its outings on the third Monday of the month, with meetings held at 7 p.m. the following Tuesday at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at members’ homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.



American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center.