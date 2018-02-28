Cowboy Poetry Festival a hit with families

The Dewey-Humboldt Cowboy Festival, hosted by the D-H Historical Society, brought about 50 people to the family-friendly event on Feb. 24 at Little Dealer Little Prices RV dealership in Prescott Valley.

The evening featured cowboy poetry and traditional Western music. Jim Buchanan acted as Wagon Master — cowboy slang for Master of Ceremonies — introducing performances by Joe Konkel & Friends, cowboy poet Don Fernwalt from Mayer, and music by Rusty Pistols Reloaded.

Special guest John Kennedy, a popular local musician and former judge, joined Joe Konkel & Friends. Fernwalt recited some of his original compositions, as well as a couple of fan favorites, all of which were both heartwarming and comical.

Rusty Pistols Reloaded took the stage in their first public performance under their new name. Previously called the Rusty Pistols, they reformed after the passing of lead signer Jim Dunham under the new name with the remaining original three band members in addition to Marty Nelson and lead vocalist Suzi Killman.

The results of the fundraiser will be announced at the next Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society General Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the Agua Fria Church in Dewey-Humboldt. The meeting will cover upcoming events such as the Annual BBQ & Mine Tour on May 5, the Agua Fria Festival scheduled for Sept. 29, and monthly outings to local mines and ruins, old mining camps and other historic locations around Yavapai County.

All Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society meetings and events are open to the public. For more information, email info@DHHSMuseum.org.

Information provided by David Nystrom, Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society.