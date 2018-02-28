Create a logo for your library

The Prescott Valley Library needs community involvement to develop a library logo to use with its library documents. The contest is open to residents of all ages in Yavapai County from today through the end of March 19.

The logo will be used in all official library promotion such as library cards and t-shirts. If selected, the design will become the property of the library. Designs can be submitted in .jpg or .png formats.

Official rules and submission forms are available in the Library and online through the town’s website at pvaz.net. Email submissions to pvpllibrarylogocontest@gmail.com.