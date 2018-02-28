Franklin Phonetic student wins first place in chess tournament

Franklin Phonetic School fourth-grader Riley Nollet earned first place in the elementary division at the Scholastic Chess Tournament Feb. 19 at Yavapai College.

Nollet, a member of the Prescott Chess Club, defeated Jackson Wells — second-place winner — and Kameron Bush — third place — both from BASIS school in Prescott. This was Nollet’s second year winning first in his category.

Twenty-one chess players participated in the tournament, divided into three sections based on participants’ grade level.

In the middle school category, Mile High Middle School eighth-grader Dallin Cannon earned first-place honors, followed by home-schooled Nolen Lofgren, sixth grade.

BASIS ninth-grader Julian Kimball won first place in the high school section of the competition over Northpoint Expeditionary Learning Academy student Minjun Ko.

The overall high school team trophy went to BASIS Prescott. Skyview School won the elementary school team trophy with four participants: Caleb and Jared Sanders, and Maxton and Maya Brock. Each prizewinner received a $20 gift certificate to Augie’s Restaurant.

Those interested in the upcoming Quads No. 13 tournament on April 7 may email Tom Green at tagreen@owu.edu.