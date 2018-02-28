Peters, House record solid efforts in NAZ Suns loss to Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Phoenix Suns two-way players tallied big games, but other than that, no one else had much going in Northern Arizona’s 141-117 loss at the Santa Cruz Warriors Wednesday night.

Alec Peters recorded 28 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the three-point line (7-of-7 from the free throw line) and a season-high seven assists. He also added two rebounds and two steals. This was Peters’ highest-scoring effort since dropping 31 on Dec. 22 vs. the Oklahoma City Blue.

Danuel House tallied 26 points on 10-of-16 (.625) shooting, including 5-of-7 from distance, four assists and three rebounds. Over his last two games, House dropped 50 points combined on 17-of-27 (.630) shooting.

Besides Peters and House, Xavier Silas was the only other NAZ player to notch double-digit scoring, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, four rebounds and three assists. This was Silas’ first game back with NAZ since Feb. 11, as he’s been with USA Basketball.

The Warriors (20-20) had control of this one from the opening tip thanks to — well, thanks to about everything tonight. Santa Cruz shot a blistering 56-of-92 (.609) from the field, including 15-of-29 (.517) from beyond the arc. The 60.9 percent mark from the field was an opponent’s season-high for NAZ (20-21).

Santa Cruz also dominated inside, scoring 62 points in the paint while limiting Northern Arizona to 34. The biggest difference in the game was likely thus; Santa Cruz gathered 63 rebounds on the night, while Northern Arizona secured just 26. The 63 rebounds for the Warriors was an opponent’s season-high for the Suns, and their 26 rebounds marked a new season-low.

A bright spot for the Suns was they only turned the ball over nine times, tying a season-low, but a 39-of-89 (.438) mark from the field wasn’t enough to keep them in the game.

Damion Lee scored 30 points off the bench on 10-of-15 shooting, to go with seven rebounds and four assists, but the star of the game was Chris Boucher. Boucher recorded 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 18 rebounds. He added three blocks, two assists and a steal.

Damian Jones also achieved a double-double, notching 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Seven Warriors scored 10+ points on the night, including new addition Jeremy Pargo, who had 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, eight assists and four rebounds.

The Suns are now 1-3 on the second game of a back-to-back set this season, while the Warriors improved to 5-2 in those instances.

The Suns head home where they’ll play seven of their last nine games, as they fight for a playoff spot. They’ll host the Memphis Hustle at 7 p.m. Friday. The Warriors remain at home to play the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday.

Information provided by the Northern Arizona Suns.