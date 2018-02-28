Peters, House record solid efforts in NAZ Suns loss to Santa Cruz

NBA G League: Santa Cruz 141, Northern Arizona 117

Northern Arizona Suns forward Danuel House (22), shown here against Reno, had 26 points, four assists and three rebounds Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, versus Santa Cruz. The Warriors won 141-117.

Matt Hinshaw/NAZ Suns, file photo

  • Originally Published: February 28, 2018 11:45 p.m.

    • SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Phoenix Suns two-way players tallied big games, but other than that, no one else had much going in Northern Arizona’s 141-117 loss at the Santa Cruz Warriors Wednesday night.

    Alec Peters recorded 28 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the three-point line (7-of-7 from the free throw line) and a season-high seven assists. He also added two rebounds and two steals. This was Peters’ highest-scoring effort since dropping 31 on Dec. 22 vs. the Oklahoma City Blue.

    Danuel House tallied 26 points on 10-of-16 (.625) shooting, including 5-of-7 from distance, four assists and three rebounds. Over his last two games, House dropped 50 points combined on 17-of-27 (.630) shooting.

    Besides Peters and House, Xavier Silas was the only other NAZ player to notch double-digit scoring, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, four rebounds and three assists. This was Silas’ first game back with NAZ since Feb. 11, as he’s been with USA Basketball.

    The Warriors (20-20) had control of this one from the opening tip thanks to — well, thanks to about everything tonight. Santa Cruz shot a blistering 56-of-92 (.609) from the field, including 15-of-29 (.517) from beyond the arc. The 60.9 percent mark from the field was an opponent’s season-high for NAZ (20-21).

    Santa Cruz also dominated inside, scoring 62 points in the paint while limiting Northern Arizona to 34. The biggest difference in the game was likely thus; Santa Cruz gathered 63 rebounds on the night, while Northern Arizona secured just 26. The 63 rebounds for the Warriors was an opponent’s season-high for the Suns, and their 26 rebounds marked a new season-low.

    A bright spot for the Suns was they only turned the ball over nine times, tying a season-low, but a 39-of-89 (.438) mark from the field wasn’t enough to keep them in the game.

    Damion Lee scored 30 points off the bench on 10-of-15 shooting, to go with seven rebounds and four assists, but the star of the game was Chris Boucher. Boucher recorded 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 18 rebounds. He added three blocks, two assists and a steal.

    Damian Jones also achieved a double-double, notching 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Seven Warriors scored 10+ points on the night, including new addition Jeremy Pargo, who had 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, eight assists and four rebounds.

    The Suns are now 1-3 on the second game of a back-to-back set this season, while the Warriors improved to 5-2 in those instances.

    The Suns head home where they’ll play seven of their last nine games, as they fight for a playoff spot. They’ll host the Memphis Hustle at 7 p.m. Friday. The Warriors remain at home to play the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday.

    Information provided by the Northern Arizona Suns.

