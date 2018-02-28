Prescott Valley in Brief: World Day of Prayer is March 2

World Day of Prayer is March 2

World Day of Prayer at 1 p.m. Friday, March 2, is a celebration of prayer and music written by the women of Suriname. Explore topics of climate change, natural disasters and pollution. Light refreshments will be served after the service at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Call 928-772-6366.

Humboldt school expo 2018 March 3

HUSD’s expo is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 3, in front of Freedom Station, 2992 N. Park Ave., Suite A, Prescott Valley.

Activities include: student performances, kindergarten registration, live remote with 99.1FM and over 25 booths to visit. All district departments will be present.

Visit four booths to receive your free wristband. Attractions include bouncy houses, obstacle course, the climbing wall and more. There will be a 99-cent mini-golf special all day too.

Public Library offers money fitness class

From 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, the Money Fitness class will discuss the topic Debt and Credit: Friend or Foe? Seating is limited; registration is required. Register online at pvlib.net, classes, Money Fitness. Contact Carol at 928-759-6193 for more information.

The class will be in the PC Lab of the library, 7401 E Civic Circle Drive.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting March 5

On Monday, March 5, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Joan Carrell. She is a resident expert at Quilt ‘n Sew Quilt Shop and teaches many classes, including the Bag Lady class. She will present a trunk show of her handbags at the meeting. It begins at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), in Prescott Valley. Her presentation at the church is free, and refreshments will also be provided at no charge. For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, Carrell will teach a class on making the Bermuda Bag. The class will be held at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information on the class, call 415-271-5740.

Town seeking volunteers

Board of Adjustment

This is a volunteer position, by appointment of the Town Council, requiring general knowledge of zoning concepts and town codes. Applicants must live and reside within the Town of Prescott Valley. The board interprets and enforces town code, including in regard to zoning. Applications are available at the town manager’s office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Prescott Coin Club meeting March 7

The Prescott Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, in the POA Building at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail in Prescott Country Club in Dewey. For information, call 928-772-7144.

Abstract painting and multimedia art class

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive, is offering a four-week class in Abstract Painting and Multimedia, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays in March (March 1, 8, 15 and 22). Learn to utilize music, movement, color and texture to inspire imagery and other artful elements.

Space is limited; registration is required. Register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the Library’s Glassford Hill room. For more information, call 928-759-6189.

Free tax preparation service available

Catholic Charities has expanded the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in the Prescott area. Free tax prep services offered by IRS certified volunteers are being held at the Prescott Valley library, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. Appointments are recommended. Call 928-460-9895.

Studio Tour puts out call for artists

The Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour is now accepting applications for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5, 6 and 7.

Applications are available on the Studio Tour website: www.PrescottStudioTour.com. If you would like more information, please email: info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the quad-city area: Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer and the surrounding areas.

This is a juried show. The application deadline is April 6. Participation fee is $150 if application is received by the Early Bird deadline of March 16 or $175 if not received until the final deadline of April 6.

Mediums include ceramics; digital art; drawing/pastels; furniture; glass; jewelry; metal; mixed media; acrylic, oil and watercolor painting; photography; printmaking; sculpture; textiles/wearables and woodworking.

If juried into the Tour, artists may choose to be in their own studio, be a host studio for other juried artists, or be included in another host studio.

Last year this free, self-guided tour featured 59 juried artists at 39 private studios throughout the Quad Cities. These artists exhibit locally, nationally and internationally. Photos and information about last year’s Tour can be found on the Studio Tour website.

Daughters of the Confederacy offer scholarship

United Daughters of the Confederacy, Johnny Reb Chapter 2674, has a scholarship award of $500 for female students with a 3.0 GPA. The applicant must be a lineal descendant of a Confederate ancestor. The application deadline is March 1. Contact Kay Harlan, President, at 928-717-7246 for more information.

American Legion seeks donations

The American Legion Post 78 in Dewey-Humboldt currently has a dirt parking lot. Having asphalt would make it easier for all-especially those with wheelchairs and walkers, to enter.

They are currently seeking donations of quality items to sell to earn money for an “asphalt fund.” Please drop off your donations at 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. All proceeds will go to this cause which will benefit veterans at the American Legion Post 78.

Your help and consideration is appreciated.

Project Lit Book Club meets April 3

Are you a teenager? Are you the parent/guardian/grandfather/fairy godmother of a teenager? Then this program is for you! Project Lit is an exciting new program that will begin in April at the Prescott Valley Public Library. Our hope is to encourage teens and their families to read incredible young adult books and have genuine discussions about topics that are happening in the real world. There will be plenty of laughs, maybe some tears, and definitely a good time! The first Project Lit meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, in the Crystal Room. They will be reading “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds. Limited copies will be available to take home in the Teen Office. For more information, contact Shelbie at 928-759-3038.

Book clubs meet this month

The PVPL Afterthoughts Book Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, in the Glassford Hill Room to discuss “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabriel Zevin. For more information, call 928-759-6193.

In March, the PVPL Book Club will be reading and discussing “The Light Between Oceans” by M. Stedman. This group meets each month at 10:30 a.m. the third Thursday. Pick up your copy and join the club from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 15, in the Glassford Hill Room.

Area Agency on Aging to discuss caregiving

Becoming a family caregiver can be overwhelming. Prescott Caregiver Education Series is offering a meeting that is sponsored by Area Agency on Aging NACOG and hosted at the Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road, in Prescott.



Learn about the supports, resources, and build confidence in learning more caregiver techniques and skills to ensure caregiving success. The meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 28. To register, call toll-free 877-521-3500.



The Prescott Caregiver Support Group provides care to loved ones, which can be difficult as family caregivers juggle family, work, finances, and much more. Area Agency on Aging NACOG and Willow Hills Baptist Church offer the free Prescott Caregiver Support Group to share your story, understand your challenges, and provide support during the difficult seasons in your journey. No one understands family caregiving like other family caregivers!

Sessions meet from 10 to 11 a.m. on the second Friday of each month at the Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott. For more information, call toll-free 877-521-3500.