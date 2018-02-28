Student of the Week: Elizabeth Summers

Elizabeth Summers is an amazing second-grade student at Lake Valley Elementary. Elizabeth has really worked hard to improve her skills as a student this year.

She has a positive attitude and smile that spreads to everyone. Her enthusiasm and joy for learning is evident every day.

Elizabeth has created her own goals this semester and works hard to reach them. She even brings in extra work from home she has created for herself and shows the class what she’s doing to improve her brain!

We are so lucky to have a student like Elizabeth at Lake Valley!

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.