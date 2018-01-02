Bradshaw Mountain keeps rolling, tops Thunderbirds 52-26

Buoyed by a third-place finish at the Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic Saturday, Bradshaw Mountain’s girls’ basketball team resumed 4A Grand Canyon Region play in fine form, routing Mohave, 52-26, Tuesday night at Gary Kunow Gym in Prescott Valley.

The Lady Bears, ranked 11th in 4A, improved their record to 3-2 in region, 9-7 overall and 6-3 in power-point games. Mica Nellis scored a team-high 20 points, and Delanie Clark registered eight points and eight rebounds to pace Bradshaw Mountain.



Mohave, rated 24th and sitting squarely on the state play-in tournament bubble, saw its record drop to 0-5 in region, and 3-6 overall and in power-point games. The Thunderbirds had not played a game in nearly three weeks, since a 62-33 setback at 4A No. 1-ranked region foe Flagstaff Dec. 15.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain, in the midst of a season-long five-game home stand, plays host to 4A Desert Sky region member and 4A No. 14-ranked Tempe (5-3 overall record) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, followed by a region showdown versus No. 7-ranked Coconino of Flagstaff (3-0 region) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12.

Mohave pays a visit to region rival and 20th-ranked Lee Williams of Kingman (8-8 overall, 1-2 region) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.