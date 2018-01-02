Mohave hands Bears 5th straight loss

Bradshaw Mountain’s boys’ basketball team stayed winless in 4A Grand Canyon region play Tuesday night, falling to Mohave, 52-38, at Gary Kunow Gym in Prescott Valley.

The Bears have now lost five in a row, dipping to 0-6 in region, 1-14 overall and 1-9 in power-point games.

Mohave of Bullhead City, ranked 24th in 4A and on the bubble in qualifying for the state tournament play-in round Feb. 9, improved to 1-4 in region and 5-5 in power-point contests.

Bryan Mitchell and Travis Lamb paced Bradshaw Mountain offensively with eight points each.

The Bears led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter, but the Thunderbirds outscored the hosts, 19-7, in a lopsided second period to set the tone for the rest of the contest. With Bradshaw Mountain trailing 24-18 at halftime, Mohave pulled away with 28 second-half points.

“We had too many turnovers and missed open looks,” Bradshaw Mountain assistant coach Blair Hillig said. “It’s been the story of our season.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain will take a brief break from region play when the squad visits 4A Desert Sky region member and No. 14-ranked Tempe (8-6 overall) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. The Bears will subsequently host region foe and No. 5-rated Coconino of Flagstaff (3-0 region) at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12.

Mohave will welcome region rival and No. 21-ranked Lee Williams of Kingman at 7 p.m. Thursday in Bullhead City.

