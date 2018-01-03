Corridor Calendar: Week of Jan. 3, 2018

The Cordes Lakes Community Association has resumed Taco Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Bingo will also resume at the center, 16357 Cordes Lakes Drive, on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 6.

New hours at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Monday through Thursday is from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays it is open from 9 am. until 4 p.m. Many new activities are planned so watch for coming library events.



The Knit & Crochet group will also resume on Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Flourstone Bakery in Mayer. If you don’t know how to knit or crochet and would like to learn, this is a good place to start as people there are skilled and can teach you. Just bring your yarn and crochet hooks or knitting needles. If not sure, just attend and they will get you started.

The General Meeting for Cordes Lakes Community Association is Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Bring your suggestions for events for the coming year.

Produce will be Jan. 17 and 25 at the Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m. and close at 9.

Spirit Paint & Sip will feature the Wish Tree at the ’50s Diner on Jan/ 23. Cost is $25 for supplies and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This includes supplies and instructions to make your special painting.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open Monday/Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.



WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Mondays at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Fridays at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.



Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds its outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at members’ homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 S. Highway 69.



American Legion meets on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center.