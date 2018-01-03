Costs grow for water main work in Victorian Estates

Council plans to meet for discussion only on four agenda items relating to costs of construction projects and equipment upgrades at its study session set for 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, in council chambers at the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium.

First up are Viewpoint Corridor plans for its three phases of storm water channel. The town received six bids for Phase 3, which extends the drainage channel between Spouse Drive and Manley Drive at Custer Circle. The engineer’s estimate for this project was $651,920, and Earth Resources Corporation provided a low bid of $589,192.00.

This work requires an amendment to Lyon Engineering’s professional services agreement for construction administration up to $69,370. In addition, all excess soil material generated from Phases 1-3 is hauled and placed in the future alignment of Viewpoint Drive just north of Manley Drive. This requires an amendment to the Dava & Associates Town Engineer Agreement for earthwork material placement up to $18,320.

Victorian Estates

The Victorian Estates Waterline Construction Project went over budget for a variety of reasons, including heavy monsoon rainfall, realignment of the line to avoid an existing water line owned by Diamond Valley Water Company in Rose Quartz Drive, and replacement of an existing concrete low water crossing structure.

Repair of an inaccurately marked existing 4-inch water main damaged during construction needed a temporary rock crossing for use during construction; plus an open trenching crossing Baker Street, and crack sealing at the Baker Street entrance.

Some adjustments and changes were required, and council will decide on those change orders in order to close out the contract with CLM Earthmovers LLC.

CH2M Hill-OMI

Third item on agenda is a request for seven projects on the town’s water distribution, and its wastewater collection and treatment systems totaling $125,923. The Town contracts with CH2M Hill to provide professional operations services for these systems.

The current contract allows for CH2MHILL to provide additional “out-of-scope” services under Town direction that are incidental to their operation services. Historically, the Town has used this option to complete system construction, installation, repair and programming tasks that might be separately bid, but can be more effectively accomplished through CH2M Hill based on its expertise and extensive knowledge of both systems.

Council will discuss the seven projects that include Santa Fe Well Dual Chlorine Scale, water office roof replacement, effluent pond cover, and a server upgrade, all totaling $125,923.

Software upgrades

The final agenda item is a request for an updated software system for the wastewater treatment plant servers, a second server in case of failure of either server, and cloud data storage capability, totaling $20,949.