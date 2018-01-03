Enter to win a Kindle by completing reading activities

When the library reopened Tuesday and as 2018 begins, Prescott Valley Public Library welcomes anyone with “Read More” on their list of resolutions.

The Winter Reads Adult Program runs through Jan. 31, and offers a chance for prizes for adults who read books, attend a library program, or complete other literary-related activities.

Stop by the library’s Help Desk to pick up a BINGO Game Board, or print one from the library website.

To be entered into a drawing for a Kindle or gift cards, participants must complete any 15 activities of the 25 on the listed game board. On Feb. 2, winners will be drawn at the Cozy Tea Party. Readers need not be present to win. If participants complete all 25 activities, they win a free book from the Friends of the Library bookstore.

Some of the activities include reading a book of short stories or mysteries, reading a book from childhood, reading to a child or a pet, joining a book club, commenting on the library’s Facebook page, listening to a book on CD, trying a recipe from a cookbook, reading a book based on its cover, or reading a book made into a movie.

The Winter Cozy Tea Party takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb 2, in the Crystal Room, which is on the third floor of the library. The program is open to all patrons 18 and older. For more information, call 928-759-3040.