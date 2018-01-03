HUSD Student of the Week: David

David Shibalovich is student of the week at Granville Elementary! He is a new Granville Gecko and he is having a positive impact on the entire school.

David is a great role model, very friendly, and creative. David is always thinking outside of the box and coming up with the neatest solutions to problems. He is a flexible thinker who loves a new challenge. David is a member of the choir and also participates in the school’s new TedEd Club. He is a well-rounded student with lots of interests, but he loves science. He likes to learn about the weather and even proposed a plan to improve the world by planting more trees.

We are fortunate to have David as a fifth-grade student at Granville and are excited to recognize him as student of the week.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.