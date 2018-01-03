Make-A-Wish provides playset, local builders help with construction

What is Glutaric acidemia Type I disorder? This is an inherited disorder where the body has inadequate levels of an enzyme that helps break down the amino acids lysine, hydroxylysine and tryptophan, which create protein. Excessive levels of these amino acids can accumulate and cause brain damage. Strict dietary control may help limit progression of the damage. GA-1 affects about one of every 40,000 babies born in the United States. It is more common in the Amish population, in the Ojibway Indian population of Canada, and among people of Swedish ancestry. What is Cerebral Palsy? Cerebral Palsy is caused by brain damage occurring because of injury or abnormal development of the brain. It affects muscle control, coordination, posture and balance.

In the summertime, a year and a half ago, Sean Pfister’s parents decided he needed to be outside more at their home off Old Cherry Road in Dewey. The family moved there in 2013, partly because of Sean’s compromised immune system and his diagnoses of glutaric acidemia type I and cerebral palsy that limits him to a wheelchair.

Sean, 6, attends Mountain View Elementary School in Prescott Valley where he is learning to read and spell with the assistance of a computer that “reads” his eye gaze. But at home, his lack of mobility meant he didn’t spend much time outdoors.

Now, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the help of local contractors and construction crews, Sean has a clean, bright green, artificial turf lawn and a play structure holding a special swing and two slides. He has access to the slides via a new wheelchair ramp from the back door of the house, and the swing set from the front door and sidewalk.

Original plans for a small train and tracks was scrapped when Lori Padilla and Jane Zolb, Make-A-Wish volunteer project managers, learned the family would need a carnival license that requires yearly renewal and inspection.

Instead, they opted to level a portion of the side yard, repair the back steps, add a ramp, and build a play set.

“Make-A-Wish is a family event. They try to take care of the whole family,” Padilla said. Sean’s sisters can use one of the swings that requires sitting without support which Sean is not able to do.

“Lori approached me about partnering YCCA with Make-A-Wish to help make it happen,” said Sandy Griffis, Yavapai County Contractors Association executive director.

YCCA members Wyatt Orr of Earth Resources Corporation, Chuck Merritt of DeCarol Company, Ray Hernandez of Hacienda Del Ray Landscaping and Pat Russell of Arizona Stone and Architectural Products all stepped in to volunteer their time and donate supplies and equipment.

“Due to site restrictions, egress of the home into the yard, and the ideal playset location, significant earth moving, ramp work, and new decking were required. These guys all worked with determination to make the area just right and perfect,” Griffis said.



It was a busy and longer than usual season for builders, and the Pfisters patiently waited for local companies to gather materials and coordinate their efforts.

Since the grand opening party on Dec. 9, the Pfister homestead has held barbecue picnics with their friends and extended family on the new lawn. Sean’s three sisters — Philomena, 7, and twins Perpetua and Felicity, almost 5 — navigate the playset with energy to spare. The warmer than usual temperatures mean the family is on the playset nearly every day.

“We love our life. We never want anybody to pity Sean. We wanted to create an environment of ‘happy’ for him and his sisters,” Sean’s mom, An Pfister, said.

“I can’t tell you to have a space for Sean to come outside, socialize with family and friends…” An’s words trail off as she shifts Sean on her lap, sitting cross-legged on the grass.

To the contractors and Make-A-Wish Foundation, she said, “Whatever part they had in creating this, to enable a little boy with limited abilities to get out here and play, thank you!”

For more information on Make-a-Wish Foundation, visit wish.org. Write “Arizona” on donations to benefit Arizona children.