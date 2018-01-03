One Man’s Rant: I never wanted to pass gas

Of all the careers I might have chosen, I never felt the desire to become an anesthesiologist. For one thing, I couldn’t pronounce it. Or spell it. (Thank the heavens for spellcheck today.) I also always believed I could find a satisfying profession that was only around four syllables long.

I can hear the conversational exchanges now: Hi, my name is Wil and I’m an anesthesiologist. Gesundheit! What? I, uh, gas people so they can have medical operations. Oh.

If I needed to become an “ologist” of some stripe, I suppose becoming a theologist was technically a career option since it’s only four syllables long. I just don’t think I ever would have fit in with the rest of the boys. Here could have been a list of Latin Church Fathers: Ambrose, Augustine, Gregory the Great, Jerome and … Wil. See? That just sounds too far from holy.

What I needed was an occupation that gave me some control over things. I had an early inclination to write. As a writer, I could create my own worlds and direct the lives of my own fictional characters. I thought.

But that didn’t work out, either. I soon found that caring for fictional characters is like raising children. You do everything you can to provide guidance and a supportive environment, then they take on a mind of their own and fly into oblivion.

My first character was a college football player named Jerod Wonderly who was destined for a boffo career in the NFL. Unfortunately, while I was concentrating on paving his way to gridiron greatness, he took a left turn and joined a cartel of some sort in Central America. He left no tracks and I was never able to find him again.

My next character was Tom Angrin, the owner of a small-town drug store in Miftus, Indiana. Tom was to be a rock-solid citizen. Someone to be looked up to, you know? About 80 pages into his story just when I’d elected him a Town Councilman, the damned cur ran off with the high school piano teacher. I’d had such high expectations for Tom.

Almost driven to despair, I next created Sonny Janes, a down and out hood in Stebbins, Ohio, a small southeastern coal town in Vinton County. Based on my earlier character failures, I decided that if the personality I created was already at the bottom of the barrel, he had no place to go but up. Sonny turned out to be the most unreliable and disturbing imaginary being I’d ever been associated with. I gave him a vivid imagination and an old Chevy convertible that ran most of the time. He gave me heartburn. I gave him a part-time girlfriend who, I admit, wasn’t the most glamorous diva in Stebbins. He gave me a headache. The last I heard of him, Sonny was chased out of town by Big Ed who owned the local gun and tackle shop. I’m embarrassed that any character of mine would tangle with the owner of a retail gun store. I brought Sonny up better than that!

When the fiction thing went into the toilet, I went into advertising. I found four-syllable employment that would put bread (and chocolate cake) on the table. In my new role, I could make up things all day long and actually receive a paycheck every once in a while.

This would be the perfect place to insert a high-minded, pithy and sage life lesson that I’ve dredged up along the way. Wish I had one.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.