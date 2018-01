Police Blotter: Week of Jan. 1, 2018

Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 3000 block of North Glassford Hill Road

Accident No Injury J/O, 5700 block of East Market Street

Criminal Damage Delayed, 7500 block of East 2nd Street

Accident Injury, 3200 block of North Windsong Drive

Stolen Vehicle Delayed, 5800 block of East Highway 69

Theft Just Occurred, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

Accident Injury, 6000 block of North 2nd Street

Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

Assault Delayed, 4200 block of North Bainsbury Drive

Disorderly In Progress, 8100 block of East Gale Road

Criminal Damage Delayed, 7200 block of East Pav Way

Accident No Injury Blocking, 2900 block of North Centre Court

Theft Delayed, 8400 block of East Highway 69

Criminal Damage Delayed, 4000 block of North Robert Road

Theft Delayed, 8000 block of East Barbara Road

Theft Delayed, 8800 block of East Len Court

Criminal Damage Delayed, 7700 block of North Winding Trail

Criminal Damage Delayed, 4900 block of North Meixner Road

Accident No Injury J/O, 6200 block of East Highway 89A

Accident No Injury Blocking, 2500 block of North Stoneridge Drive

Accident No Injury J/O, 6200 block of North Glassford Hill Road

Accident Injury, 2800 block of North Glassford Hill Road

Fraud, 4700 block of North Kirkwood Avenue

Fraud, 4100 block of North Robin Drive

Accident Injury, 2500 block of North Stoneridge Drive

Accident Injury, 6200 block of East Highway 69

Fraud, 6500 block of East Brombil Street

Fraud, 6500 block of East Brombil Street

Fraud, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

Harassment Delayed, 1100 block of North Tapadero Drive

Accident No Injury Blocking, 3300 block of North Glassford Hill Road

Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 1300 block of North Prescott Country Club Boulevard

Burglary Delayed, 3200 block of North Majesty Drive

Theft Delayed, 3900 block of North Tani Road

Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

Accident No Injury Delayed, 6000 block of East Long Look Drive