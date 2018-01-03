Town may allow zoning for microbreweries

Prescott Valley Planning and Zoning commissioners will take another look at the zoning map request of Viewpoint North developers that would change the timing and sequence of required improvements at the P&Z Work-Study meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium. Also on the agenda are a proposal for open space and a request for a zoning ordinance amendment to define microbreweries.

Viewpoint North

At the Dec. 11 meeting, an overflow audience asked commissioners about several items, including whether the current zoning had lapsed because of non-compliance with some of the conditions in the original rezoning ordinance.

Town Director of Community Development Richard Parker also indicated the commission and town staff would discuss at this future meeting the sidewalks, a secondary access road, how to accelerate the improvements, and traffic.

An email from Town Attorney Ivan Legler to Parker dated Dec. 15, is included in the packet information for commissioners. In it, Legler states that 1997 legislation amended how municipalities had been imposing conditions on rezoning approvals. “SB 1414 removed the ability for municipalities to say upfront that zoning classifications approved with conditions could automatically revert. Instead, notice must first be given to the owner an then a public hearing held. Only then could administrative action be taken to extend, remove or determine compliance with the conditions,” Legler’s email states. The legislation includes previous rezonings where conditions had been imposed.

Open Space

The second item has to do with a possible General Plan Amendment that would allow the town to designate and rezone several properties as Open Space. The properties lie to the southwest of Earnhardt Liberty Kia and Mountain Shadows subdivision, and a smaller parcel west of Fain Park along Lynx Creek.

A development agreement between the town and YK Commercial Realty, developer of Crossroads, used a portion of sales tax collected at Crossroads to pay YK Commercial Realty for about 182 acres of land adjacent to State Trust Land and near Lynx Creek.

Usually, developers donate a certain amount of property within the development to the town for use as a park. This particular property, nearly a quarter section of land, could be designated as open space, said James Gardner, town planner.

Town history indicates a Glassford Hill Coordination Plan created in 2001 identified 1,600 acres between Watson Lake and Prescott Valley as the Glassford Hill Preserve. This plan allowed for public access, existing grazing, and protected the area as a “gateway attraction of natural beauty.”

Microbreweries

The third item on the agenda is a request for a zoning ordinance amendment to define what constitutes a microbrewery and craft distillery, and amend the current zoning restrictions to permit microbreweries and craft distilleries to operate in C2 (Commercial: General Sales and Services) zoning, and also to require a use permit.

Currently, Prescott Valley has one microbrewery that operates as a restaurant with a liquor license. Lonesome Valley Brewing, on Windsong near Highway 69, is a craft brewery with a three-barrel brewing system and 11 taps.

“There will be no change for Lonesome Valley unless they make a change in their business,” Gardner said.

The proposals mostly deal with definitions of terms in order to be consistent with state statutes. But the proposed ordinance also would allow microbreweries and craft distilleries in C2 zoning districts with a use permit, and C3 zoning districts (Commercial: Minor Industrial).

A brewery, by definition, produces more than 6.2 million gallons of beer per year. A microbrewery produces between 5,000 and 6.2 million gallons per year.

A craft distiller produces less than 20,000 gallons of distilled spirits per year and requires a license. A distiller produces more than 20,000 gallons per year.

The town is looking at requiring a use permit in C2 zoned areas to help with accountability of use, Gardner said. “We want to be able to know they are meeting zoning and building standards,” he said.

P&Z plans to hold a public hearing on this matter at its Feb. 12 meeting. If commissioners recommend the changes, the matter goes before the Town Council, probably at the March 8 and March 22 council meetings.

Businesses requesting a use permit will go before the Board of Adjustments, which will determine whether to authorize placement of a microbrewery in a C2 Use District, Parker said.