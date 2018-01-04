101-year-old trapped after SUV hits her in PV lot

A 101-year-old woman, Esther H. Dorsch of Prescott Valley, who was hit by an SUV Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, in Prescott Valley and ended up trapped under it, was reportedly in stable condition in a Phoenix-area hospital, according to Central Arizona Fire Division Chief Rick Chase.

It happened in the Fry’s grocery store parking lot in the 3100 block of Glassford Hill Road about 11:30 a.m., Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Jason Kaufman said.

The 83-year-old driver, Sandra L. Nagy of Prescott Valley, of a Kia SUV struck the woman, who became wedged under the vehicle. After she was extricated, she was flown to the hospital.

Potential charges against the driver were not available Wednesday evening.