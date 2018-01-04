Bears boys nip Coconino in region opener 3-2

Bradshaw Mountain’s boys’ soccer team found a way to forget about its 0-3 showing at the Independence tournament Dec. 27-29 in Glendale, coming from behind to win its 4A Grand Canyon region opener, 3-2, over Coconino Thursday afternoon at Cromer Stadium in Flagstaff.

The Bears’ record improved to 4-2 in power-point matches and 6-7 overall. They are 1-0 in region with five league games remaining. Coconino dropped to 2-4 in power-point matches and 0-2 in region.

Brandon Fischer scored two goals for the visitors, including the eventual game-winner, and Tryston Cohan registered an equalizer in the second half. Bradshaw Mountain and Coconino were knotted 1-1 at halftime.

Later, with the Bears trailing 2-1 in the second half, Cohan evened the score on what coach Bruce Giles called one “of his trademark melee goals.” Fischer subsequently put the Bears in front for good, 3-2, taking an assisting pass from Alex Cruz to tally on a fast-break one-on-one with the Panthers’ keeper.

“Hard-fought game,” said Giles, whose team had notched a 1-0 lead early via Fischer in the back-and-forth affair. “They gave us a scare.”

In addition to his scorers, Giles credited Bradshaw Mountain goal keeper Christian Lugo with an incredible save on “a diving leap to tip a sure goal over the crossbar” late in the first half with the score tied at 1-1.

“A second score then [by the Panthers] would’ve been a real downer,” Giles added.

UP NEXT

The 4A 24th-ranked Bears will play for the second time in as many days at 5 p.m. today when they host defending 4A state champion and currently No. 10-ranked Coronado of Scottsdale (4-1-1 in power-point matches) at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley.

Coconino continues on in region play when it travels to Kingman to battle Lee Williams (2-5 in power-point matches, 0-1 region) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

