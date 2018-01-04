Five arrested after Peeples Valley shootout

This story was corrected on Jan. 4. An explanation follows.

Five people ended up in custody Tuesday, Jan. 2, after a drug deal resulted in a shootout in Peeples Valley, said Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

About noon, a car occupied by three people — driver Derrick Fabela, 19, of Prescott Valley, Antony Jaramillo, 23, of Apache Junction and Sadat Cruz-Felton, 20, from Sacramento, pulled into the Mountainaire gas station on Highway 89 in Peeples Valley.

The trio saw a man, Juan Jimenez, 21, who had bought drugs from them previously, using what they claimed was counterfeit currency, D’Evelyn said.

The three confronted Jimenez and a friend, Miranda Avila, 20, and he suggested they follow him home “to square this away,” D’Evelyn said.

As they drove to the house on West Coughlin Road, Jimenez texted some friends there to tell them to get guns and be ready for their arrival, D’Evelyn said.

Fabela, Jaramillo, and Cruz-Felton encountered gunfire when they arrived, and one of them shot back but ran out of ammunition. They left at a high speed, with Jimenez’s car, driven by a 17-year-old, in pursuit, with Jimenez firing at them.

The three people in the first car left the roadway, ran into some woods, and knocked on a door of a home, looking for help.

Deputies arrived and found a handgun, shotgun, and an AR-15 rifle in the car from which Jimenez was firing out the window.

Cruz-Felton was shot in the hand.

Five suspects were booked — the 17-year-old was not; charges are still pending, D’Evelyn said.

Miranda Alvia and Juan Jimenez were each charged with attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, weapons misconduct and endangerment.

Derrik Febela and Antony Jaramillo were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, weapons misconduct, criminal syndicate, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Sadaat Cruz-Felton was charged with aggravated assault, weapons misconduct, criminal syndicate, and prohibited possessor.

An earlier version of this story had the wrong location of the shootout. It took place in Peeples Valley.