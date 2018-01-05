Denman’s late goal secures 2-1 win for No. 11 Bears

Hayley Denman’s go-ahead goal in the 74th minute put the Bradshaw Mountain girls’ soccer team on top for good in a 2-1 win over Coronado on Friday night.

It is the second straight win for the No. 11-ranked Bears, which had 18 days between matches due to winter break, the last a 4-1 win over Peoria on Dec. 18.

“We were rusty being off for almost 3 weeks and missing three players,” Bradshaw Mountain head coach John Sterling said. “We came out in a much better rhythm in the second half [and] … dominated play.”

The Bears (5-3-1, 0-0-0 Grand Canyon) trailed 1-0 after a “dubious foul in the box” was called against them, leading to Coronado’s only goal of the match in the first few minutes of the second half.

But Denman responded, scoring the first of her two goals to tie it at 1-1 in the 54th minute before putting the match away with 6 minutes left in regulation.

Offensively, the Bears had 14 shots on goal and goalkeeper Delaney Johnson had three saves between the posts.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain opens Grand Canyon region play with a trip north to Flagstaff on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The No. 2-ranked Eagles (7-2-1, 2-0-0 Grand Canyon) have outscored their opponents 65-7 this season. Official start time is set for 3 p.m.

Coronado (2-5-0, 0-0-0 Black Canyon) is scheduled to host Dysart at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier, the Prescott Valley Tribune and the Chino Valley Review. Follow him on Twitter at @SportsWriter52 or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.