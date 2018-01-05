Highway 89A re-opens in Oak Creek Canyon after officer-involved shooting

Update (9:30 p.m. Friday):

Highway 89A has reopened in both directions between mileposts 377 and 378 north of Sedona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Original story:

SEDONA – Highway 89A in Oak Creek Canyon was closed to traffic Friday after an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred at about 4:15 p.m., according to a Verde Independent newsroom scanner.

Sedona Police Department Commander Ron Bayne told The Verde Independent, “We responded to assist with several other agencies — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, and Sedona Police Department — to an officer-involved shooting call on State Route 89A at milemarker 377 to assist the Forest Service; one of their officers reportedly involved in a shooting.

“We got here, stabilized the scene, and from there the investigation has been determined it will be handled by the FBI … with some resources from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Any further details will have to come from the FBI or from one of the other agencies, probably the Forest Service.”

Bayne confirmed the officer involved in the shooting “is OK.” A video posted on the Verde Independent Facebook page at about 5:30 p.m. showed a medical helicopter flying into the canyon.

Bayne said any information about the suspect involved in the shooting will have to come from other agencies.

Highway 89A in the Oak Creek Canyon will be closed for several hours “to make sure this is properly investigated,” Bayne said Friday evening.

