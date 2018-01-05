Homeowner pulls gun on postal worker

A postal worker who was making a delivery to a Prescott Valley home after dark Tuesday evening, Jan. 2, found herself in trouble when a woman with a gun confronted her, accusing her of stealing packages.

Sarah Cox was delivering packages at about 7:15 p.m. with her own vehicle, and stopped at a home in the 5400 block of North Ramada. As she reached back into her trunk to move some parcels around, Cox noticed another car pull up, and she thought she might have parked in the way.

“I went to move my car up a little bit, and I heard somebody say, ‘Don’t move,’” Cox said. “I turned around standing outside her car, and she said, ‘Don’t move’ again.

“When I looked closer, I saw the gun in her hand, that she was pointing at me.”

Cox, who wore a U.S. Postal Service sweater, said she dropped the packages and the label-scanner she was holding and put her hands in the air.

“I thought I was going to be robbed or carjacked,” she said. “I’ve never had anyone point a gun at me before. I honestly thought I was going to get shot.”

The woman, 52, told Cox she was house-sitting at the home and was a retired police officer.

“She asked me what I was doing, I said I was delivering packages for the post office,” Cox continued. “She accused me of stealing packages, and the whole time this was going on, she was still pointing the gun at me.”

Cox said the woman told her “she needed to look in the car” and Cox told her to “do whatever she needed to do to get the gun off of (her).”

The woman looked through the car, put the gun down and apologized.

Cox gave the woman her package, went back to work and a supervisor told her to call police.

The woman with the gun told police a slightly different story. She showed officers her ID and badge from her days at the Las Vegas police department, and said “numerous times that she kept her handgun at the ‘low ready’ and did not directly point her handgun at Cox,” the Prescott Valley police report said.

“She did wish I pass on her sincere apology to Cox,” the report said, adding that “(Cox) did not wish to pursue criminal charges.”

“That is not true,” Cox said, adding that she spoke with an officer twice, before and after he talked with the woman, but did not say she didn’t want the woman charged.

“I don’t want to see the woman go to jail, but I think she shouldn’t have a handgun, at least,” Cox said. “She should have written down my license plate and called the police.”

Later Thursday night, Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell said the victim in the USPS case indicated she didn’t want to press charges. "If she has changed her mind she can come in to the department and we will do the follow-up," he wrote in an email. "We have not heard from her."