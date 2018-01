Walter Robert Schumann, 82, born May 18, 1935, in Berlin, Germany, died Dec. 29, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 1-4 p.m., at the Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, AZ, 86303. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Sign the online guestbook at www.ruffnerwakelin.com.