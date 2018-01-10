Corrridor Calendar: Week of Jan. 9, 2018

The General Meeting for Cordes Lakes Community Association is Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Bring your suggestions for events for the coming year. Reorganization has started and your input is welcomed.

Produce will be Jan. 17 and 25 at the Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 a.m.



Spirit Paint & Sip will feature the Wish Tree at the ’50s Diner on Jan. 23. Cost is $25 for supplies and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This includes supplies and in-structions to make your special painting.

Valentine Day’s Lunch will be held at Mayer Meals on Wheels, 10051 S. Miami, at 11:30 on Feb. 14. Bring your sweetheart for a sweetheart of a lunch.

Register for the Meals on Wheels National Walk-a-Thon by calling them at 928-632-7511. This will be taking place on March 10.



U.S. Flag retirement. A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.



Weekly events

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badg-es, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.