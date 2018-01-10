Flood damage prevention is 1st county ordinance for 2018

In the first meeting of the year, Jan. 3, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved its first 2018 ordinance, the Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance, which updates the previous 2010 ordinance.

This was the only hearing on the agenda.

Mostly, the changes made had to do with definitions, reorganization of the sections, and the addition of Section 4.2.K that states the county must provide floodplain mapping within 120 days after completing any work that changes the rate of flow or configuration upstream or downstream from the project. The county already includes the mapping requirement with application for new subdivisions, said Flood Control District Director Dan Cherry.

An example of changes in definitions is under “Erosion means the process of the wearing away of land masses.” Added is the language, “This peril is not, per se, covered under the National Flood Insurance Program.” Or the definition of floodplain or flood-prone area, for instance, which eliminates previous language stating it means “the areas adjoining the channel of a watercourse including areas where drainage is or may be restricted by man-made structures which have been or may be covered partially or wholly by floodwater from the one hundred-year flood,” and inserting instead “any land area susceptible to being inundated by water from any source. See Flood or Flooding,” which is not changed.

Another change is striking the entire definition of “One Hundred Year Flood (“having a 1 percent chance of being equaled or exceeded in any given year”) and substituting the exact same definition under base flood.

To see if a specific property is at risk for flooding, visit the ycflood.com website, click on Insurance Map Changes, and then go to the Flood Hazard Mapper tool and type in an address. The Layers tool provides GIS mapping of changes, and current and proposed flood hazard zones.

Cherry said anyone with concerns or question also could speak with him (928-771-3197).

The update is aligned with the Arizona State Statutes and also complies with the request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The changes may affect cities and towns in Yavapai County, and Cherry said they all have been notified.

The new ordinance takes effect Feb. 3.