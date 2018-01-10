Letter: Happy New Year

Editor:

Hoping all of you had a wonderful Christmas with family and friends. Wishing all of you a blessed New Year in 2018. Appreciate this community of great citizens, and what the people have done in the past 40 years to make Prescott Valley what it is today.

A special thank you to our Veterans for securing our freedoms, and for putting those beautiful American flags out on Highway 69. They remind us of this great country we live in.

Warmest appreciation and thank you to our first responders, and to our hospital staff for being there in our time of need, and to the dedicated educators who help build the future of our children. I love serving this great community.

Sincerely,

Councilwoman

Mary Mallory