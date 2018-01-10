Pile burning underway in Prescott area; slated through Jan. 12

Bradshaw Ranger District fire managers continued their fuels treatment in the Prescott Basin on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with ignition of piles near Spruce Mountain, south of Prescott.

The burns are expected to go through Friday, Jan. 12, weather conditions permitting, according to a news release. Benefits from these treatments help to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.

The Spruce Mountain piles are located approximately 5 miles south and east of Prescott near the community of Groom Creek.

Burning of debris left over from thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning, Forest Service officials said. Pile burning is one piece of the ongoing fuels reduction work in the Prescott basin.

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

For additional information, contact:

Prescott National Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

Twitter: @PrescottNF

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

Bradshaw Ranger District: 928-443-8000.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.