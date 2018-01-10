Prescott Valley in Brief: Coffee Chat today with County Supervisor Smith and Police Chief Jarrell

Coffee Chat today with County Supervisor Smith and Police Chief Jarrell

Yavapai County Supervisor Jack R. Smith will serve as the host for a monthly Coffee Chat from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Step One Coffee House, 6719 E 2nd St, Prescott Valley.

Join Smith to learn about important local issues and initiatives facing Yavapai County. These informal gatherings are held in a casual friendly-environment giving residents the opportunity to ask questions and engage in open-discussions about community issues of importance, such as County Budget, Taxes and upcoming events.

This is an open event and all are welcome to attend.

Smith will be discussing the upcoming ballot measure that is requesting a continuation of the quarter-cent Jail District sales tax and will be joined by special guest Police Chief Bryan Jarrell.

For information, call 928-771-3209.

Let’s talk PV budget at open houses

Ask town staff how the Prescott Valley council spends taxpayers dollars at any one of the upcoming open houses that take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the following dates and places:

• Wednesday, Jan. 10, at StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 N. StoneRidge Drive.

• Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Drive.

Staff will be available to answer budget questions and concerns. No formal presentations are given; you can come and go any time.

Representatives from PV Volunteer Central also are available to discuss possible opportunities to find a perfect fit for residents to volunteer.

For more information about the open houses, call 928-759-3100.

‘I (LOVE) PV’ poster contest underway

A free community art contest celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Town of Prescott Valley, sponsored by the Arts and Culture Commission.

Any individual or group who resides within the Town of Prescott Valley may enter. The top 10 entries from each division will be displayed in the Prescott Valley Public Library throughout the month of February and will be recognized for their achievement at a scheduled Town Council meeting.

The top three (3) entries from each division will be awarded art supply gift cards. All posters must be of original art and become the property of the Town of Prescott Valley.

Entry deadline is Friday, Jan. 12. For questions, please contact the Arts & Culture Coordinator, Hope Hooper, at 928-759-3108.

Arizona’s ghost towns presentation Jan. 13

The Phippen Museum will host a presentation about Arizona’s ghost towns at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

The promise of unimagined riches is what brought many of the earliest settlers to the Arizona Territory. Following the trail to the discovery of the mother lode, they built, then dismantled and finally abandoned communities once the mines played out ... leaving behind tantalizing clues of difficult hardships. Some towns survived like Bisbee, Jerome, Tombstone and Oatman. Most disappeared, gradually becoming absorbed back into the desert from which they arose.

This presentation explores more than a decade of historian Jay Mark’s journeys to these fascinating ghost towns, along with their stories – long-forgotten places like Charleston, Contention City, Mowry, Fairbank, Gleeson and Congress. A regular contributor of history-related articles to the Antique Register, Arizona Contractor and Community, and The Arizona Republic, Mark is also a published writer of seven antiques-related books and co-author of a history of the Buckhorn Baths in Mesa. This program is offered in cooperation with Arizona Humanities’ Speaker’s Bureau, AZ Speaks.

The Phippen Museum is located at 4701 N. Highway 89. For information on this or any other event at the museum, call 928-778-1385, or visit www.phippenartmuseum.org.

Woodturning seminar and demo Jan. 13

The Prescott Area Woodturners have scheduled nationally known turner Tom Peters for an all-day seminar and demonstration on Saturday, Jan. 13.



Peters is passionate about woodturning and has some unique skills and techniques that he will share with us during his presentation. He will be explaining and demonstrating a variety of his techniques from selecting and cutting wood to drying, turning and finishing.



This will be happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YEI Building, 6708 Corsair, at the Prescott Air Park. Bring a chair. Guests are welcome and the charge for the day (with lunch) for guests is $10.

Reservations are needed for lunch. Call 928-717-1500.

AARP TaxAide services start Jan. 15

AARP TaxAide will begin walk in service for tax preparation for the 2018 tax season at the Gateway Mall, Suite 374, Jan. 15. Service will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Chino Valley Community Center 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Fridays.

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University by appointment only 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Membership in AARP is not required. No age or income restrictions.

For information for any of these locations, contact Janelle Riedl at taxaide@cableone.net or call 928-925-4209.

HUSD parent workshops slated

Humboldt Unified School District is offering several parenting classes in January.

• Growth and Development of Boys, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 25 at Lake Valley Elementary School Library, 3900 N. Starlight Drive. Free childcare is available on-site.

Growth and Development teaches basic hygiene, including the use of hygiene products. It also includes separate videos teaching boys’ body parts and functions to boys, and girls’ body parts and functions to girls. Middle school aged students will be presented with both the boy and girl sections during this workshop. Parents are encouraged to bring their students.

• Parenting Children with Anger Issues, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Mountain View Elementary Library, 8601 E. Loos Drive.

This workshop will identify the purpose of anger, how it turns into a detriment rather than a benefit and specific techniques to redirect anger into more productive and safe expressions. Parents, teachers and guardians are encouraged to bring short examples of situations they are dealing with, in order to discuss and address real life examples. Free childcare is available for all 3 classes.

RSVP for all classes to Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109 or Kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com.

These workshops and classes are free of charge and sponsored by HUSD and MatForce.

Fad diets topic of Jan. 18 talk

Popular or fad diets are quick fixes for long-term weight and nutrition problems. Although they can lead to short-term weight loss, fad diets lack the essential components for successful long-term weight changes. Join Mary Treasure, registered dietetic technician at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, as she reviews several popular fad diets and the proven ways to have long-term success!

Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley.

Call 928-708-4636 to register. For more information call 928-759-3040. This is a free event.

Federal employment workshop in January

The Prescott Valley Public Library will be partnering with the Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System to host a “Federal Employment Workshop.” This workshop is designed to help veterans navigate USAJOBS and “How to apply for Federal Employment.”

This is a two-part program, with the first part covering “translating military service to civilian employment.” Forms will be provided along with instructions and what documentation is needed for federal employment. The second part of the federal employment workshop will provide one on one assistance. There will be two Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists to assist veterans.

This will take place in the Glassford Hill Room from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Federal Employment Workshop. You must attend first class in order to attend second class.

For more information, call 928-759-6196.

Public Library book club meets Jan. 18

The PVPL Book Club will be starting 2018 by reading and discussing “The Nest” a novel by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney. The group will meet each month on the third Thursday at 10:30 a.m.



If you’re looking for a book club to join, check us out on Jan. 18, in the Glassford Hill Room. Book clubs prove that books bring people together and the New Year is a perfect time to join our book club.

The following books will be discussed:

• Jan. 18 — The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

• Feb. 15 — Swing Time by Zadie Smith

• March 15 — The Light Between Oceans by M. Stedman

• April 19 — Small Great Things by Jodie Picoult

Diabetes self-management program Jan. 18

Start the new year off right by participating in the Diabetes Self-Management Program, a workshop designed to help those with diabetes better control their health offers six sessions.

The workshop is free. Sessions will be held Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 18 and ending Feb. 22, at the New Horizons Disability Empowerment Systems, 9400 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley.

These sessions, held once a week for 2.5 hours, are facilitated by two trained leaders, one or both of whom have a health condition themselves. This is not a lecture course and sessions are highly interactive. Caregivers and family members are welcome to attend.

Topics include: eating healthy, physical activity, hyper/hypoglycemia, foot care, monitoring blood glucose, effective communication with your healthcare team and action planning.

Space is limited. To register, contact Rachel Mills at 928-442-5372.

‘Hellraising’ lecture Jan. 19

“Hellraising, Heroic and Hidden Women of the Old West,” will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, in the Prescott Valley Public Library’s auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

One of Arizona’s most honored and respected journalists, Jana Bommersbach, will take you on a verbal tour discussing some of the amazing women who came to the West in 1800s. Meeting these women, such as Donaldina Cameron, Biddy Mason, Sharlot Hall, and Pearl Hart, you will never think of the Old West the same again!

This is a free event and registration is not required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Live ‘Price is Right’ is Jan. 19

The suspense of live competition. The thrill of the showcase. The drama of guessing the actual retail price without going over. It all comes together at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, when Yavapai College Performing Arts Center presents The Price is Right Live.

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s longest-running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase!



Playing to near sold out audiences for more than 10 years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

Produced by FremantleMedia North America and licensed by FremantleMedia, The Price is Right is the longest-running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person.

Tickets for The Price is Right Live start at $29. For reservations or more information, please contact the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 928-776-2000 (or 877-928-4253 toll free) or visit www.ycpac.com.

Next Monday night movie Jan. 22

The next Monday night movie will be “Nights in Rodanthe” (PG-13).

An unhappily married woman retreats to an inn on the North Carolina coast, where she meets a doctor who’s struggling with his own crisis of conscience. Based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel.

Runtime - 97 minutes. Cast: Diane Lane, Richard Gere, Christopher Meloni, Viola Davis, Scott Glenn.

It will show at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium. Call 928-759-3040.

Family Tech Talk Night is Jan. 25

Glassford Hill Middle School is hosting a Family Tech Talk Night: inspiring digital responsibility from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, in the auditorium, 691 Panther Path, Prescott Valley.

For additional information, contact Robin Rojas, GHMS PTO president, at 928-759-4655 or email glassfordhillpto@humboldtunified.com.

PV library coffee, conversation Jan. 26

Graham Chapman of Monty Python once said, “You see, I don’t believe that libraries should be drab places where people sit in silence; that has been the main reason for our policy of employing wild animals as librarians.”



If you’d like to find out more about how your local library functions, or just meet some wild animals, come to our first monthly “Coffee and Conversation with the Librarians and (new) Director” at the Prescott Valley Public Library on Friday, Jan. 26, from 9-10 a.m. in the Crystal Room of the Library.

You may be surprised to learn that they don’t just sit and read all day. Monthly “Coffee and Conversation with the Librarians and Director” will be held on the fourth Friday of the month from 9-10 a.m.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Robert Burns Dinner slated for Jan. 26

The Scottish American Military Society Post 1297, a not-for-profit veterans organization in Prescott, announces the Robert Burns Dinner will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26.

Robert Burns is Scotland’s national poet and his work and life is traditionally celebrated at this time on his birthday all around the world.

This is an evening of traditional food, entertainment, dancers, poetry and bagpiping.

Reservations and pre-purchase of tickets are required. Adults $45. Tickets must be purchased prior to Jan. 19.

Tickets are available by calling 928-458-7822 or 928-717-4421.

Scottish formal attire if you have it. The event will be held at the Hassayampa Inn’s Mariana Room, 122 E. Gurley St.

Town looking for volunteers

Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors

This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council. The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the town. Related experience is desirable. Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Arts and Culture Commission

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications for all of these are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meets Feb. 5

On Monday, Feb. 5, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Carolyn O’Bagy Davis. She is a writer, lecturer and curator. Carolyn will present a program on Goldie Tracy Richmond and her quilts.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be free refreshments. For information, call 928-830-2565.

Free well water testing in Dewey-Humboldt

Responding to an overwhelming demand following the first two rounds of the Well Water Testing Kit Program, the Town of Dewey-Humboldt is offering to residents of the town, who have not previously participated, free testing of drinking water sampling from local resident’s well systems.

While they last (first come, first served), sample bottles can be reserved in advance for pickup at Town Hall from 8 a.m. until noon, Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 21-23. Residents are encouraged to return the filled bottles the same day they are picked up, but they must be returned by noon on Friday, Feb. 23 in order to be transported to Nortest Analytical Laboratories in Flagstaff for testing.

Nortest Laboratories will email the results directly to participating residents when testing is completed.

Drinking water testing includes copper, lead and arsenic.

RSVP to Steven Brown or Beth Evans at 928-632-7362 to reserve your water sample kit, indicating the day you will pick up the kit.

Workshops set for local nonprofits

In preparation for their annual competitive grants processes, the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County and the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona invite representatives of local nonprofit organizations, public schools, municipalities and Tribal entities to attend one of four upcoming grant workshops in Prescott and Sedona. Topics to be covered at the workshops include application instructions, eligibility requirements, guidelines and an overview of the online grants center and application process.

All four workshops are scheduled in January and attendance is mandatory for any organization wishing to apply for grants. Registration is required and space is limited. The workshops are free and open to all nonprofit representatives.

Grant Application Workshop – Clarkdale, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus, Community Room, 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale. RSVP online at SedonaGrantsJan11.eventbrite.com.

Grant Application Workshop – Camp Verde, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Camp Verde Library, Terracotta Room, 130 Black Bridge Rd, Camp Verde. RSVP online at SedonaGrantsJan18.eventbrite.com.

Grant Application Workshop – Prescott Valley, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 19. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Prescott Valley Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Prescott. RSVP online at YavapaiGrantsJan19.eventbrite.com.

The 2018 competitive grant process will begin Friday, Feb. 9, with final applications due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 2. Grant applicants must provide services within Yavapai County geographic boundaries.

The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County awarded $488,437 through the 2017 competitive grants process and Arizona Reads Now, its early childhood literacy project. Grant funding may be awarded in interest areas including youth programs, social services, healthcare, eye care, music and art, the environment, and to support local law enforcement agencies’ canine units.

Local staff are available to answer questions and assist nonprofit organizations during the application process. For more information, contact Regional Philanthropic Advisor Lisa Sahady at 928-583-7815 or LSahady@azfoundation.org. Visit Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County’s website at www.azfoundation.org/Yavapai.