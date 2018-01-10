Viewpoint North discussion postponed; developers looking at ‘all options’

Citing a need to consider other options, the developers of Viewpoint North asked the Prescott Valley Planning and Zoning Commission to defer discussion on modifications to offsite improvements to another date.

Community Development Director Richard Parker said the developers contacted him prior to the Jan. 8 P&Z Commission Work-Study Session with a request to postpone the discussion.

“Based on the opposition and the Commission’s concern about financial assurances, they want to look at all options,” Parker told the four of the seven commissioners who made up a quorum, and a minimal audience at Monday’s meeting.

The second and third items elicited few questions on the part of the commissioners. They looked at possible zoning map changes and General Plan amendment to various properties under consideration for Open Space designation.

Parker clarified that a small piece of property south of Sam’s Club and the Service Driveway is actually near Race Track Wash, not Lynx Creek.

He also said discussion with State Trust Land officials has not been “fruitful” regarding land adjacent to the Crossroads commercial development. This item will come back before the P&Z Commission with a public hearing, probably on the Feb. 12 agenda.

As for changing zoning and definitions for microbreweries and craft distilleries, Parker explained how changes in Arizona Revised Statutes defined these businesses based on how many gallons a company produces. The current zoning, Performance Manufacturing, was due to odors from spent grains and potential flammability issues that was not conducive to residential or light commercial neighborhoods.

Spent grain is the leftover malt and grain after the sugars (“wort”) have been drawn out and can make up to 85 percent of a brewery’s byproduct. By limiting the production allowed to microbreweries, the volume of spent grains is reduced.

“Getting rid of spent grain is a bigger problem than getting rid of the brew,” Parker said.

The one microbrewery in Prescott Valley, Lonesome Valley Brewing, puts out a minute quantity of a few hundred pounds versus tons of spent grain produced by large breweries.

Parker also said the town’s code enforcement officer has a clear understanding of how this byproduct can create a nuisance, such as a business that puts a dumpster out back for disposal of spent grains.

This item, too, will move to the regular P&Z meeting of Feb. 12 with a public hearing on the matter.