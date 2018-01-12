Prescott heavyweight Nelson reaches semis at Doc Wright Invite

Prescott second-seeded heavyweight Gavin Nelson advanced to the winners’ bracket semifinals of the 54th Doc Wright Invitational Friday at Winslow High School in Winslow, posting three straight wins by pin.

Nelson will face Campo Verde’s Trevor Kauer today in the semis in hopes of reaching the championship bout.

The following local wrestlers will grapple in the consolation rounds today to see if they can medal, which means placing in the Top 6 of a particular weight class.

PRESCOTT

145 pounds: Andrew Salberg needs three wins to reach the medal round.

170 pounds: Brendan Hobbs needs three wins to reach the medal round.

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN

106 pounds: Luke Huenemeyer needs three wins to reach the medal round.

182 pounds: Daniel Medevielle needs two wins to reach the medal round.

CHINO VALLEY

113 pounds: Wade Payne needs three wins to reach the medal round.

126 pounds: Cody Jasper needs three wins to reach the medal round.

145 pounds: Kyle Lund needs three wins to reach the medal round.

152 pounds: J.C. Mortensen needs three wins to reach the medal round.

HWT: Jimmy McCormick needs two wins to reach the medal round.

UP NEXT

Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain and Chino Valley will compete in the second and final day of the Wright Invite today, as the medal rounds and the consolation rounds will conclude.

