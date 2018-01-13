Watch out for moving company scams, police say

A woman attempting to move to Prescott Valley from Southern California was recently the victim of a moving company scam.

The Prescott Valley Police Department became aware of the incident when the woman reached out to them for help on Tuesday, January 9. She told police that after contacting the moving company about the delivery of her household goods to her new home in PV, the company instructed her to send significantly more money than was originally agreed upon or else the delivery would not be made.



Since this incident did not originate in PVPD’s jurisdiction, the person was directed to contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

According to the FTC’s website, the agency works “to protect consumers by preventing anticompetitive, deceptive, and unfair business practices, enhancing informed consumer choice and public understanding of the competitive process, and accomplishing this without unduly burdening legitimate business activity.”

Since the FTC is a federal agency it can reach across state lines to enforce federal law whereas PVPD is limited to its jurisdiction within Arizona. The FTC is the only federal agency with both consumer protection and jurisdiction in broad sectors of the economy.

The FTC may be contacted at www.consumer.ftc.gov.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police.