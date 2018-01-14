Bradshaw Mountain girls 1-1-1 in region after tying Coconino

His offense depleted by injury and a red card issued to one of his best forwards from a previous match, Bradshaw Mountain girls’ soccer coach John Sterling was left searching for answers in a Grand Canyon region game against Coconino Saturday afternoon.

On a bright and warm winter day at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley, the No. 11-ranked Bears and No. 19 Panthers played to a 1-1 tie in double overtime, as Bradshaw Mountain avoided a loss and remained in the thick of the 4A state playoff race.

The Top 24-ranked teams in Class 4A advance to the postseason. But only the Top 8 qualify automatically, while the Nos. 9 through 24 squads compete in one-match playoffs to decide the rest of the 16-team state tournament field.

With the tie, the Bears’ record stands at 4-3-1 in power-point matches and 1-1-1 in region. Coconino sits at 4-2-2, 1-2-1. Bradshaw Mountain played three region matches in five days this past week, including an 8-1 loss at No. 2 Flagstaff on Tuesday and a 2-0 win at Lee Williams on Thursday.

“It was a difficult game — I feel like we could’ve won, but we struggled through,” Bradshaw Mountain goal keeper Delaney Johnson said of the Coco match. “We did very well. We just need to fix a few things on how we push, too, and get aggressive. We had a rough week this week, but we did get a win out of it.”

On Saturday, Coconino, plagued by injuries to a handful of girls heading into the weekend, trailed 1-0 with 11-1/2 minutes left in the first half when Bears freshman midfielder Hayley Denman drilled home a crossing shot from close range in the box past Panthers goal keeper Anna Peterson on a breakaway.

But the hosts’ narrow lead evaporated less than 8 minutes later when Coconino midfielder Jordan Brockman lofted a 15-yard shot from the left flank and into the top shelf of the Bradshaw Mountain goal, where Johnson had no chance at a deflection.

“We would’ve had the advantage if I had my full defense in the back,” Panthers coach Lacey Chavez said regarding her squad’s injury woes. “We played well. We’re definitely going to make it to the state playoffs. We have a strong team. We just need to find our consistency.”

From there, the teams played almost the next 64 minutes, which included two 10-minute overtimes, in a 1-1 stalemate.

“We were battling exhaustion, but I felt like we did have a lot of chances [to score a second goal],” Bears senior halfback Bailey Rozendaal said. “We just didn’t follow through completely. We would run halfway, and then when we see someone coming towards us, we would stop and give them the time — rather than pressuring and containing with the ball.”

A series of offside calls hindered Bradshaw Mountain’s attack, as did a leg injury to freshman fullback Kayla Lindquist. Trainers had to help her off the field with 8 minutes to go in regulation. Senior midfielder Kayre Meza had hurt her leg only a minute earlier, but she would later return to the field.

“We didn’t have anybody left up top [on the attack] — that was the problem,” a frustrated Sterling said.

Perhaps the biggest blow to Bradshaw Mountain was what transpired in a 2-0 victory over region foe Lee Williams Thursday in Kingman, when senior striker Serena Pelaez received a red card. Under Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) rules, Pelaez had to sit out Saturday’s match.

“Without Serena, we were in a lot of trouble,” Sterling said. “We just didn’t have that attack [Saturday].”

Pelaez, one of the Bears’ two leading scorers, will be back for Monday’s game at Mingus Union.

“We’ve come a long way,” Rozendaal said of Bradshaw Mountain. “We’re battling still with the mistakes, but we are getting a lot better with communication and working together.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain has four matches remaining in the regular season, including three in region. The Bears visit league opponent Mingus Union (2-6-1, 1-2) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, in Cottonwood.

Coconino also has four matches remaining in the regular season, two of which are in region. The Panthers play host to 4A No. 6 Prescott (7-1, 2-1) in Grand Canyon action at 3 p.m. Jan. 16, in Flagstaff.

