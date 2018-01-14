Long-er lines at Sam’s Club on Saturday

The view from Comfort Suites looking south, a line at the Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley, 5757 E. Highway 69, stretches out toward Chipotle at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

The Prescott Valley Sam’s Club is among the 63 nationwide that will close Friday, Jan. 26. The line was long Friday, but appeared longer Saturday — reaching Chipotle at one point — callers to the Courier said.

Many people were willing to wait hours to get in on the store’s liquidation process with items to be marked down 25 percent or more.

